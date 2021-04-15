Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
View project liveShare your own project

Vue-Sanity Blog with Tailwind

By Olawanle Joel

I build a very simple blog with Vue and TailwindCSS and fetched content from Sanity

Editing environment

studio

About the project

I built a blog with vue.js and tailwind using the Tailblocks codes and then fetched content from sanity. This is my first project and I must say that I love Sanity majorly because of the ability to host my cms easily.

Categorized in

Contributor

Other projects by author

Books Note

A simple Nuxt app that allows you to jot notes you learn from a book as you read.

Olawanle Joel