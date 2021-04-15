Vue-Sanity Blog with Tailwind

Olawanle Joel
Frontend developer & Technical Writer
Olawanle is located at Lagos/Nigeria
Visit Olawanle Joel's profile
I build a very simple blog with Vue and TailwindCSS and fetched content from Sanity
I built a blog with vue.js and tailwind using the Tailblocks codes and then fetched content from sanity. This is my first project and I must say that I love Sanity majorly because of the ability to host my cms easily.
Frontend developer & Technical Writer
A simple Nuxt app that allows you to jot notes you learn from a book as you read.Go to Books Note