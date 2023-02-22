Skip to content
Evan Roxanna Ramzipoor

Contributing writer

Content-as-a-Service 101: What Is It And Why Should You Care
Content-as-a-service is a cloud-based, API-forward approach to content management.

About Evan

Evan Ramzipoor is an award-winning storyteller with a decade of experience in content strategy, thought leadership, copywriting, and editing for a diverse range of clients.

Evan writes about tech and thought leadership for Sanity.