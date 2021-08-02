Hello! My name is Cassandra Parisi. Originally from Connecticut, I started my career as a general accountant. There I discovered my interests in coding when I created automated reports for my executives. Eventually, I moved to North Carolina where I switched careers into sales and marketing and then into finance. When Covid hit, I realized the opportunity to pursue my passion for coding and took a leap with Flatiron School for Software Engineering. I graduated in June '21 and I'm excited to put this new knowledge to good use. My goal is to make a difference that will improve the lives around me.

When I'm not at my computer, you can find me planning out my next road trip across the U.S. with my fiancé and two adorable pups. Our goal is the millennial dream of living out of an RV, visiting the national parks.