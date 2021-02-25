Pliable - Made with Sanity
This is a work in progress, but finished enough to show off. A website for business that services include art therapy and mentorship programs.Go to Pliable
This is a work in progress, but finished enough to show off. A website for business that services include art therapy and mentorship programs.Go to Pliable
Local music festival website!Go to Front Porch Fest
Personal portfolio site with astronomical results!Go to Scott Wambach
Let's join paws for a good cause.Go to Doug the Pug Foundation
I’m a seasoned frontend web developer who creates intuitive online experiences from scratch using web development best practices in tandem with modern UI/UX guidelines.