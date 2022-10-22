Scott Wambach
A really nice developer person.
Scott is located at Evansville, IN
Visit Scott Wambach's profile
This is a work in progress, but finished enough to show off. A website for business that services include art therapy and mentorship programs.
This is a website that is still in development for my friend's art therapy business. We decided to mimic an art palette for the navigation.
The animation is achieved with Framer Motion.
In one of the screenshots, you can see that I'm housing all the animation states of the "blobs" on the homepage. This is done just for fun. It helps in no way. Just wanted to do something unnecessarily fun in Sanity.
A really nice developer person.
Website for my hometown's arts district.Go to Haynie's Corner Arts District
Local music festival website!Go to Front Porch Fest
Personal portfolio site with astronomical results!Go to Scott Wambach
Let's join paws for a good cause.Go to Doug the Pug Foundation