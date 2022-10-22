Haynie's Corner Arts District

Scott Wambach
A really nice developer person.
Scott is located at Evansville, IN
Visit Scott Wambach's profile
Website for my hometown's arts district.
This was built to showcase all the event in this area of town as well as act as a kind of directory of businesses.
The animations were achieved with AOS.
This is a work in progress, but finished enough to show off. A website for business that services include art therapy and mentorship programs.Go to Pliable
Local music festival website!Go to Front Porch Fest
Personal portfolio site with astronomical results!Go to Scott Wambach
Let's join paws for a good cause.Go to Doug the Pug Foundation