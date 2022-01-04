Profile page of Vincent Florio
Vincent's headline: Finding satisfaction in newly achievable creative challenges
Vincent's email: info@eaglenestmedia.com
Vincent's location: Melbourne, FL
Joined: January 2022
Vincent's job title: Developer
About Vincent
As a long-time artist and habitual overthinker, Sanity enables me to treat programming, which is often seen as a dry, menial analytical task, as just another puzzle to solve. Except enjoyably!
I feel the most fulfilled when I am able to help people, and when there is as small of a gap as possible between what I can dream up in my head and what I can see quickly as an end result.
Sanity is tooling that supports that, both by allowing for a wide and deep varieties of victories, and also by making sure that their barrier to entry is remarkably low for new and old developers alike.