As a long-time artist and habitual overthinker, Sanity enables me to treat programming, which is often seen as a dry, menial analytical task, as just another puzzle to solve. Except enjoyably!



I feel the most fulfilled when I am able to help people, and when there is as small of a gap as possible between what I can dream up in my head and what I can see quickly as an end result.

Sanity is tooling that supports that, both by allowing for a wide and deep varieties of victories, and also by making sure that their barrier to entry is remarkably low for new and old developers alike.