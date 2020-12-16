Tarun Gangwani is an award-winning product and design professional whose work has impacted millions of people around the world. With his background in cognitive science, Tarun has delivered user-centered solutions for a wide variety of companies and industries. His perspectives and work have been featured in major news publications, including the New York Times, CIO.com, Tech.Co and Forbes.



Tarun has practiced product and design management for over 10 years, serving within companies at every scale. Currently, Tarun works remotely (Seattle) as the product manager at Sanity.io, a content platform for creators, including development and marketing teams. Previously, he was Twitch’s head of developer lifecycle (Bay Area); The co-founder of an AI-based enterprise service, Grokstream (SoCal); A member of the first class of design hires at IBM Design (Austin).



Tarun is available to advise early-stage startups and to coach prospective product managers. Connect with him here on LInkedIn or by following him on Twitter: @tarungangwani.