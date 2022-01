I am a frontend developer and senior IT project manager at Mindstorming AB. As a certified SCRUM Master I am all about improving my teams' work processes and efficiency and delivering on-time and on-budget. As a frontend developer, I benefit from my project manager experience, my solution-driven personality and my 7 years as CRM Manager at a marketing department.

I've used Sanity for a friend's website to make it possible for her to update the content by herself.