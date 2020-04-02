Vue API client

🟢 vue-sanity

Sanity integration for VueJS

Composition API methods to incorporate Sanity into a Vue project.

Features

🗄 Caching: Query results are cached.

Query results are cached. 💪 TypeScript : Written in TypeScript.

: Written in TypeScript. 📡 Real-time : Supports previews using Sanity listening mode.

: Supports previews using Sanity listening mode. 🖇 Composition API : Vue3 support coming soon.

: Vue3 support coming soon. 📝 SSR support: Compatible with server-side rendering with Nuxt and vanilla Vue.

Quick Start

This project requires usage of @vue/composition-api . Make sure you've set that up correctly first.

First install vue-sanity :

yarn add vue-sanity npm install vue-sanity --save

Now configure Sanity in your root component:

import { useSanityClient } from 'vue-sanity' export default { name : 'App' , setup ( ) { useSanityClient ( { projectId : 'myprojectid' , dataset : 'production' , useCdn : process . env . NODE_ENV === 'production' , } ) } , }

Then you can use useSanityFetcher in any child component:

<template> <div> <h1> {{ title }} </h1> </div> </template> <script> import { useSanityFetcher } from 'vue-sanity' export default { setup() { const { data: title } = useSanityFetcher('*[_type == "article"][0].title') // OR use a factory function const { data: title } = useSanityFetcher( () => `*[slug.current == ${slug.value}][0].title` ) return { title } }, } </script>

API

useSanityClient

config These are the options required by @sanity/client . For more details, see the Sanity docs.

supportPreview In addition to the config you would normally pass to @sanity/client , you can pass a boolean as a second parameter for whether to create a preview client. (Used currently only when listening to real-time data updating.)

defaultOptions You may also pass an object of options that will be passed to any queries you make using useSanityFetcher , although of course they will be overridden by any specific options you pass to useSanityFetcher .

Example

import { useSanityClient } from 'vue-sanity' export default { setup ( ) { useSanityClient ( { projectId : 'myprojectid' , dataset : 'production' , useCdn : process . env . NODE_ENV === 'production' , } , true ) } , }

useSanityFetcher

query A function that retuns a query string. If the return value changes, a new Sanity query will be run and the return value automatically updated.

initialValue You can provide an initial value for the query result (which will be returned before query completes).

mapper You can provide a function to transform the query result.

options You can also provide an object of additional options. listen : true, false or an object of options to pass to client.listen (defaults to false ) strategy : strategy for fetching. Defaults to both . :server : will not refetch if the cache has been populated on SSR :client : will disable SSR fetching entirely :both : will fetch on server and refetch when page is loaded deduplicate : Whether to de-duplicate identical fetches. If set to true , additional fetches will not run unless made after the previous request errors or succeeds. If set to a number, additional fetches will run, but only after this many milliseconds after the previous fetch began.



useSanityQuery

If you are using sanity-typed-queries to define your schema, this is a helper function to reduce boilerplate and explicit typing.

import { useSanityQuery } from 'vue-sanity' import { builder } from './cms/schemas/author.js' export default { setup ( ) { const { data : title } = useSanityQuery ( builder . pick ( 'name' ) . first ( ) ) const { data : authors } = useSanityQuery ( builder . pick ( 'name' ) ) return { title , authors } } , }

Example

import { useSanityClient } from 'vue-sanity' export default { setup ( ) { const { data : title } = useSanityFetcher ( ( ) => ` *[_type == "article"][0].title ` , 'Title - Default' , result => ` Title - ${ result } ` , { listen : true , clientOnly : true , } ) return { title } } , }

Usage with TypeScript

You can type the return value of useSanityFetcher in several ways.

const { data } = useSanityFetcher < string > ( ( ) => ` *[_type == "article"][0].title ` )

const { data } = useSanityFetcher < string , number > ( ( ) => ` *[_type == "article"][0].title ` , 3 )

const { data } = useSanityFetcher ( ( ) => ` *[_type == "article"][0].title ` , true , ( result : string ) => ( { value : result } ) )

Inspirations

Projects I've found helpful are:

Contributors

This has been developed to suit my needs but additional use cases and contributions are very welcome.

License

MIT License - Copyright © Daniel Roe