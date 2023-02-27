Skip to content
A Hydrated Designer's Portfolio 💧

By Remy Hunter

Unique site built for Jaeyoung Cheong's UX Design portfolio

Project Shots

mobile view
Water cup scroll indicator
carousel component

About the project

As an artist and trained graphic designer, Jaeyoung has more of a voice than a plain portfolio share. Additionally, it needed to be something that's easy to edit and manage new posts in, and affords the user a smooth and easy experience navigating through her work.

Together, we built a concept within reach that she then mocked up on Figma. Choosing Sanity was a no-brainer for this project. Fast load times and built-in image optimization, and a curated schema designed just for this project was easy to get done in our single, 2 week sprint.

We both hope that this unique design stands out and gives you a bit of joy while scrolling through!

P.S. Jaeyoung is available to hire. Bonus: Hire us both! She's interested in collaborating with my studio (Mononym)

