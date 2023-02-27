A Hydrated Designer's Portfolio 💧

As an artist and trained graphic designer, Jaeyoung has more of a voice than a plain portfolio share. Additionally, it needed to be something that's easy to edit and manage new posts in, and affords the user a smooth and easy experience navigating through her work.

Together, we built a concept within reach that she then mocked up on Figma. Choosing Sanity was a no-brainer for this project. Fast load times and built-in image optimization, and a curated schema designed just for this project was easy to get done in our single, 2 week sprint.

We both hope that this unique design stands out and gives you a bit of joy while scrolling through!



P.S. Jaeyoung is available to hire. Bonus: Hire us both! She's interested in collaborating with my studio (Mononym)