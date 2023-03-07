We at y'all are so excited to announce the launch of our latest for-good initiative! Ever wanted to do something to give back—but got overwhelmed? Make a Daily Difference is a simple way to give back on any given day of the year.

Its playful design is wrapped in snackable UI: a dynamic color palette that’s different each day and prioritizes accessibility, live-streaming emoji reactions (built on Sanity's Listen feature) so you can see when other people around the world are reacting, and an innovative globe-trotting scroller.

As a cherry on top, we built an awesome custom Sanity feature: every day gets its own Share (OG) image generated automatically and saved to the CMS on publish! Read more about this at our Medium post.