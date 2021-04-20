Page 2 of 3

Pricing update: Free users
A very simple single page site to highlight a social researcher and climber's key interests and profiles.

Marc Fehr

Occo

Featured

Complex product offering with nested product structure and tiered pricing.

Kevin Green

Takeout Tracker

We keep track of Austin, TX restaurants open during the covid-19 health crisis. Please patronize them, tip well, and be patient and understanding about any shortages or mishaps.

Figma Config

Featured

Website for Config, the global design conference by Figma.

Corey Ward

Clavier Meca

Website dedicated to the love for keyboards

Johan Petrikovsky

WorldQuant University

Website for WorldQuant University. Site contains information about the organization and programs offered, ability to apply, and a regular blog for WQU-related news.

Hello Astro

Vibrant one-pager for Hello Astro, a two-person brand marketing-communications consultancy.

Rafael Derolez

The Agnes

Featured

A high end rental real estate site built with Gatsby, Sanity and Shopify that pulls in listing data via API and includes a headless Shopify shop.

David Gross

Recipes.co.nz

Recipes.co.nz: Bringing excitement and pride to the kiwi kitchen

Eugenie Detroit

Eugenie is a Detroit-based women’s boutique that is centered in sustainable fashion.

Lucas Vocos

Why Mums Don't Jump

Featured

Podcast website, plus blog and custom player. Built with Gatsby with a custom source plugin for TransistorFM.

Paul Brickles

Genexa

Genexa is an organic/GMO medicine company trying to clean out your cabinet.

Ian Hatcher-Williams

Agricultural Robotics

I designed and developed the front-end with Gatsby and the backend with Sanity for the website of GOFAR, Global Organization For Agricultural Robotics.

Johann Lesacher

howtocss.dev

An online tool to help you learn and experiment with CSS flexbox.

Mikolaj Dobrucki

Confrere website

The website part of Confrere used to be Gatsby with the content in the code. It was migrated slowly to a Sanity/Gatsby combination so it was ready for content editors to work on the many languages.

Jayne Mast

Circumference Books

Circumference Books is a press for publishing books of poetry in facing-page translation. The back end is built on Sanity.

Dan Visel
