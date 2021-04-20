Page 2 of 3

Minimalist portfolio website A very simple single page site to highlight a social researcher and climber's key interests and profiles. Marc Fehr Go to Minimalist portfolio website

Occo Featured contribution Complex product offering with nested product structure and tiered pricing. Kevin Green Go to Occo

Takeout Tracker We keep track of Austin, TX restaurants open during the covid-19 health crisis. Please patronize them, tip well, and be patient and understanding about any shortages or mishaps. Go to Takeout Tracker

Figma Config Featured contribution Website for Config, the global design conference by Figma. Corey Ward Go to Figma Config

Clavier Meca Website dedicated to the love for keyboards Johan Petrikovsky Go to Clavier Meca

WorldQuant University Website for WorldQuant University. Site contains information about the organization and programs offered, ability to apply, and a regular blog for WQU-related news. Go to WorldQuant University

Hello Astro Vibrant one-pager for Hello Astro, a two-person brand marketing-communications consultancy. Rafael Derolez Go to Hello Astro

House Estate Agents Data modelling with dynamic data imports Simeon Griggs Go to House Estate Agents

The Agnes Featured contribution A high end rental real estate site built with Gatsby, Sanity and Shopify that pulls in listing data via API and includes a headless Shopify shop. David Gross Go to The Agnes

Recipes.co.nz Recipes.co.nz: Bringing excitement and pride to the kiwi kitchen Go to Recipes.co.nz

Eugenie Detroit Eugenie is a Detroit-based women’s boutique that is centered in sustainable fashion. Lucas Vocos Go to Eugenie Detroit

Hasene Norge International Humanitarian AID Corporation Ahmed Abdulrahman Go to Hasene Norge

Why Mums Don't Jump Featured contribution Podcast website, plus blog and custom player. Built with Gatsby with a custom source plugin for TransistorFM. Paul Brickles Go to Why Mums Don't Jump

Genexa Genexa is an organic/GMO medicine company trying to clean out your cabinet. Ian Hatcher-Williams Go to Genexa

Agricultural Robotics I designed and developed the front-end with Gatsby and the backend with Sanity for the website of GOFAR, Global Organization For Agricultural Robotics. Johann Lesacher Go to Agricultural Robotics

howtocss.dev An online tool to help you learn and experiment with CSS flexbox. Mikolaj Dobrucki Go to howtocss.dev

Confrere website The website part of Confrere used to be Gatsby with the content in the code. It was migrated slowly to a Sanity/Gatsby combination so it was ready for content editors to work on the many languages. Jayne Mast Go to Confrere website