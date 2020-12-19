Page 3 of 3

Pricing update: Free users
Gatsby showcase projects

Heed Foods

Heed is a dog food company with some unique needs from a modular product and page perspective.

Kevin Green

Guillermo Gómez Peña

Archive and online exhibition for an activist performance artist, radical pedagogue, and Macarthur fellow.

Ronald Aveling

Nick Offerman

Personal website and E-commerce store for celebrity actor Nick Offerman.

Ronald Aveling

ASCENZA local websites

Websites and CMSes for four countries of a multi-national company in the crop protection sector

Francisco Vieira

Foodsteps

App with recipes and food courses from the chefs at Kulinarisk Akademi (the culinary academy) in Oslo. Sanity+Mux powered app built in React/React Native.

Kristoffer Brabrand

Secondmind

JAMStack website leveraging Gatsby, Sanity, Netlify, React, Framer Motion, and Emotion (among others)

Corey Ward

Prima

CBD Wellness brand with a focus on editorial and complex product modularity

Kevin Green

Data Hackers

Website for the biggest data science community in Latin America

Henrique Doro
