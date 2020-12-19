Page 3 of 3

Heed Foods Heed is a dog food company with some unique needs from a modular product and page perspective. Kevin Green Go to Heed Foods

merearchive Food blog about authentic Korean cuisine. Eunjae Lee Go to merearchive

Dean Giffin Portfolio for motion artist Dean Giffin. Thomas Kim Go to Dean Giffin

Guillermo Gómez Peña Archive and online exhibition for an activist performance artist, radical pedagogue, and Macarthur fellow. Ronald Aveling Go to Guillermo Gómez Peña

Nick Offerman Personal website and E-commerce store for celebrity actor Nick Offerman. Ronald Aveling Go to Nick Offerman

ASCENZA local websites Websites and CMSes for four countries of a multi-national company in the crop protection sector Francisco Vieira Go to ASCENZA local websites

Foodsteps App with recipes and food courses from the chefs at Kulinarisk Akademi (the culinary academy) in Oslo. Sanity+Mux powered app built in React/React Native. Kristoffer Brabrand Go to Foodsteps

Secondmind JAMStack website leveraging Gatsby, Sanity, Netlify, React, Framer Motion, and Emotion (among others) Corey Ward Go to Secondmind

Prima CBD Wellness brand with a focus on editorial and complex product modularity Kevin Green Go to Prima

Fractal Investimentos Website for an investment firm Henrique Doro Go to Fractal Investimentos