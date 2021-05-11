Fenn Store

Lucas Vocos
Online shop & treatment bookings for wellness store + salon
FENN is a wellness shop & salon located in Australia.
They needed an online shop where people could buy products, schedule wellness sessions, and learn more about the team's expertise.
In addition to syncing products from Shopify, we created a sync between Acuity Scheduling and Sanity to allow for customizable, marketable landing pages for their treatment sessions.
Eugenie is a Detroit-based women’s boutique that is centered in sustainable fashion.Go to Eugenie Detroit