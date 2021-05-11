Pricing update: Free users
Fenn Store

By Lucas Vocos

Online shop & treatment bookings for wellness store + salon

Collection Landing Page. Products have arrays of product types, associated, skin types, & skin concerns. Users are able to filter products by these options
Scheduling Page. We built a sync between Acuity Scheduling & Sanity to create Treatment & Treatment Booking pages
Recommended bundles allow for products & treatments to be placed side by side

Editing environment

We built a sync between Acuity Scheduling & Sanity to create customizable Treatment & Treatment Booking pages
Product document. Adding filterable Skin Types, Product TYpes, & Product Concerns to allow for better filtering on Collection Landing Pages

About the project

FENN is a wellness shop & salon located in Australia.

They needed an online shop where people could buy products, schedule wellness sessions, and learn more about the team's expertise.

In addition to syncing products from Shopify, we created a sync between Acuity Scheduling and Sanity to allow for customizable, marketable landing pages for their treatment sessions.

Eugenie Detroit

Eugenie is a Detroit-based women’s boutique that is centered in sustainable fashion.

Lucas Vocos