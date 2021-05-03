Hop Software

We chose Sanity due to the technical capabilities; great way to manage the content, lot of amazing feature to help manage content and incredible performance and the results did not disappoint. The final site was built Gatsby, Netlify and Sanity and has delivered in every way for Hop. The general performance of the site is impressive with a lighthouse score of 95+ on both mobile and desktop. The CMS is user friendly with non-tech staff being able to create new pages and amend content easily.