Hop Software

By Prakash Kumarp & Ramesh Baddi

Neem was approached by Hop, a property management software company, to rebuild their website as the WordPress site was struggling with poor performance, low lighthouse score, and issues with adding new content. Following understanding their requirements and as part of a full re-brand, we were able to build Hop a new site using Sanity.

Project Shots

Product Multiprop Page
Contact Us Page with Dynamic Addresses
Dynamic Section for pages with multiple variants

Editing environment

All the landing pages are made up of dynamic section and icons preview are dynamic as well according to section theme.
Here is the list of section which used in landing pages.
Customized icons for all the social media.
Custom product preview as per the brand
Apply theme to your sections

About the project

We chose Sanity due to the technical capabilities; great way to manage the content, lot of amazing feature to help manage content and incredible performance and the results did not disappoint. The final site was built Gatsby, Netlify and Sanity and has delivered in every way for Hop. The general performance of the site is impressive with a lighthouse score of 95+ on both mobile and desktop. The CMS is user friendly with non-tech staff being able to create new pages and amend content easily.

Categorized in

