Minimalist portfolio website

Marc Fehr
Full stack web developer based in Muizenberg, Cape Town
Marc is located at Muizenberg, Cape Town, South AFrica
Visit Marc Fehr's profile
A very simple single page site to highlight a social researcher and climber's key interests and profiles.
What it is
This was made for Zoe Duby, a researcher and rock climber. It's all happening in two simple pages in the Sanity studio, content wise, and gets rendered with GatsbyJS using Netlify. The site solves the purpose of a "link tree" page, for example to be used for Zoe Duby's Instagram profile website or her email signature.
Few things it does:
Full stack web developer based in Muizenberg, Cape Town