Langbein.com

By Taylor Abernethy-Newman & Jake Hurley

A digital transformation for the world renown Annabel Langbein

Homepage recipe categories feature
Recipes landing page with Alogolia elastic search
Recipe inner hero
Annabel and Rose's phillosophy

Editing environment

Recipe management
Recipe Categories
Recipe ingredient reference
Site global settings

Will provide a case study and more detail shortly

Architecture:

- Sanity CMS

- Shopify (Starter using the Midway Project)

- Netlify hosting

- Gatsby Front end

- Algolia elastic search

- Firebase for user auth and database

