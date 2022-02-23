Langbein.com

Taylor Abernethy-Newman
Head of Technology of Flight Digital In Auckland New Zealand
A digital transformation for the world renown Annabel Langbein
Architecture:
- Sanity CMS
- Shopify (Starter using the Midway Project)
- Netlify hosting
- Gatsby Front end
- Algolia elastic search
- Firebase for user auth and database
