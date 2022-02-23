Barkers of Geraldine

Taylor Abernethy-Newman
Head of Technology of Flight Digital In Auckland New Zealand
Taylor is located at Auckland, New Zealand
Visit Taylor Abernethy-Newman's profile
Refreshing an iconic kiwi brand with headless commerce
Will provide a case study and more detail shortly
Architecture:
- Sanity CMS
- Shopify (Starter using the Midway Project)
- Netlify hosting
- Gatsby Front end
- Algolia elastic search
- Firebase for user auth and database
Head of Technology of Flight Digital In Auckland New Zealand
Developer at Flight Digital in Auckland
Developer at Flight Digital.
A digital transformation for the world renown Annabel LangbeinGo to Langbein.com
Recipes.co.nz: Bringing excitement and pride to the kiwi kitchenGo to Recipes.co.nz