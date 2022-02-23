Pricing update: Free users
Barkers of Geraldine

By Taylor Abernethy-Newman & Dave Chhour

Refreshing an iconic kiwi brand with headless commerce

Gifting landing page
Recipes landing page
Shop, premium mixers collection
Product inner page
My account page

Editing environment

Main studio dashboard
Localised products coming from Shopify
Localised product collections

About the project

Will provide a case study and more detail shortly

Architecture:

- Sanity CMS

- Shopify (Starter using the Midway Project)

- Netlify hosting

- Gatsby Front end

- Algolia elastic search

- Firebase for user auth and database

