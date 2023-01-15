Skip to content
Lifestyle & Business Media Blog

By 3200.PRO Ryan Murray

The focus of this website design was to allow for the quick cataloging of media-based blog posts.

Editing environment

Content Editing Experience
Global options allow for styling and displaying featured content throughout the site.
15 modules are used to build and populate pages throughout the website.

About the project

Eric has been the owner of a very well know premium WordPress membership plugin since 2009. I was delighted to hear that he saw the value in building his personal website on Gatsby while managing the content at Sanity.io

This site showcases the following:

  • Five content areas of interest.
  • Custom color-based styling for each section.
  • Fifteen modules specific to his needs are used to organize the content on each page.
  • Theme-UI styling
  • Gatsby Cloud hosting

