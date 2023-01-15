Skip to content
AIML.LOL

By 3200.PRO Ryan Murray

AI-Generated Online Comic

AI Generated Online Comic

About the project

AIML.LOL is an online comic focused on 100% automated publishing via AI/ML. The AI creates images, jokes, and captions for the comics. It also generates all responses to online comments, generates its online appearance, and has written its own FAQ.

Sanity will provide a perfect ecosystem for scaling and automating posts to all participating apps, social networks, and syndicated sites through multichannel publishing.

