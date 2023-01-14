Innovative Procedural Spinal Solutions Website

This spinal surgical solutions provider sought to enhance their website and focus on a more user-friendly and interactive website for surgeons, patients, and potential employees. Sanity provided an elegant and straightforward approach to the connectivity of their data. After years with a legacy CMS, the content management team immediately noticed the benefits of structured content. The new website facilitates inventory management of over 28,000 products while showcasing their innovative procedural spinal solutions.



In coordination with the California-based Parker White Agency, 3200.Pro handled the design integration and development of the website. This includes:

WordPress to Sanity.io Migration

Full development and design integration of the website (based on provided visual comps)

Content migration of over 28,000 documents

Algolia Search integration

Gatsby frontend design and development

Inventory control functionality that generates PDF files based on available products in the studio

Instructions for use integration for their entire product offerings in 12+ Languages.

Interactive spine annotated image call-to-actions that work seamlessly with interactive spine hero sections on procedure pages