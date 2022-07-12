Shopify + Sanity: Read about the investment and partnership –>
NOSY

By Aaron Bentley

Headless portfolio site for NOSY, a creative agency working with green tech and planet conscious brands.

A portfolio site for NOSY, a creative agency working with green tech and planet conscious brands.

Built with Gatsby front-end framework, Sanity Content Platform, Chakra UI component library & Three.js 3D animation library.

Implements Firebase & SendGrid services.

Aaron Bentley

Developer, Husband, Dad, 2 cats, Halo veteran, Mac aficionado, evangelist of all things awesome and lover of #️⃣ & 🥓.

Isle of Wight, UK

