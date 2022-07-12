Aaron Bentley
Developer, Husband, Dad, 2 cats, Halo veteran, Mac aficionado, evangelist of all things awesome and lover of #️⃣ & 🥓.
Aaron is located at Isle of Wight, UK
Visit Aaron Bentley's profile
Headless portfolio site for NOSY, a creative agency working with green tech and planet conscious brands.
A portfolio site for NOSY, a creative agency working with green tech and planet conscious brands.
Built with Gatsby front-end framework, Sanity Content Platform, Chakra UI component library & Three.js 3D animation library.
Implements Firebase & SendGrid services.
Developer, Husband, Dad, 2 cats, Halo veteran, Mac aficionado, evangelist of all things awesome and lover of #️⃣ & 🥓.
Helping adventurers find the bestest loot in Minecraft Dungeons.Go to Minecraft Dungeons Loot Hunter