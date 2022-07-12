Minecraft Dungeons Loot Hunter

Aaron Bentley
Developer, Husband, Dad, 2 cats, Halo veteran, Mac aficionado, evangelist of all things awesome and lover of #️⃣ & 🥓.
Aaron is located at Isle of Wight, UK
Helping adventurers find the bestest loot in Minecraft Dungeons.
A Minecraft Dungeons companion web app I built for my daughters to help them find the loot they're looking for.
Built with Gatsby front-end framework, Sanity Content Platform & Chakra UI component library.
Implements Algolia Search services.
Headless portfolio site for NOSY, a creative agency working with green tech and planet conscious brands.Go to NOSY