Shopify + Sanity: Read about the investment and partnership –>
Skip to content
View project liveShare your own project

Minecraft Dungeons Loot Hunter

By Aaron Bentley

Helping adventurers find the bestest loot in Minecraft Dungeons.

Project Shots

Melee Weapons index
Melee Weapon
Ranged Weapons index
Ranged Weapon
Armor index
Armor
Ancient Mobs index
Ancient Mob
Levels index
Level

Editing environment

Melee Weapons
Ranged Weapons
Armor
Artifacts
Enchantments
Runes
Ancient Mobs
Levels

About the project

A Minecraft Dungeons companion web app I built for my daughters to help them find the loot they're looking for.

Built with Gatsby front-end framework, Sanity Content Platform & Chakra UI component library.

Implements Algolia Search services.

Categorized in

Contributor

Aaron Bentley

Developer, Husband, Dad, 2 cats, Halo veteran, Mac aficionado, evangelist of all things awesome and lover of #️⃣ & 🥓.

Isle of Wight, UK

Other projects by author

NOSY

Headless portfolio site for NOSY, a creative agency working with green tech and planet conscious brands.

Aaron Bentley