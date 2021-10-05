Page 2 of 8

Pricing update: Free users
A micro-client for Sanity

In this article, we’ll go through creating a pair of utility functions wrapping the Sanity JavaScript client to query data without losing your sanity.

kittygiraudel.com
Kitty Giraudel

Explain Like I'm Five: Headless CMS

This short piece if meant for non-developers who want to understand what a Headless CMS is.

tinloof.com
Omar Benseddik
Choose a starter
OR 
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init