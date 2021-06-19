Page 3 of 8

How to create a Telegram bot with Node.js and Sanity Learn how to hook up a Telegram chatbot to Sanity using Node.js in this short, snappy tutorial. Joe Holmes Go to How to create a Telegram bot with Node.js and Sanity

How to Create a Todo List with React and Sanity Build a full-fledged, user-authenticated To-do app using Sanity, Next.js, and Magic.link. Joe Holmes Go to How to Create a Todo List with React and Sanity

ProseableText: Combine Tailwind CSS Typography with Portable Text Get the best of both worlds. Tailwind-styled typography and Portable Text's markup-and-components structure. Simeon Griggs Go to ProseableText: Combine Tailwind CSS Typography with Portable Text

Adding Bulma CSS to your React application In this tutorial, you'll be learning how to integrate Bulma CSS into your Gatsby (React) application. You'll be working with a few of Bulma's components and implementing them in your application. Tomi Adekanye Go to Adding Bulma CSS to your React application

Universal Links in Sanity.io Deep Link to your Sanity Content easily with this Branch.io plugin This is an external link at: seansy.medium.com Sean H Go to Universal Links in Sanity.io

Headless CMS: Building Apps with Nuxt and Sanity This article explains what Sanity is all about and how to build a simple books list app. Sanity CMS stores our content, which will be editable in Sanity Studio. We will make this app with Nuxt and style it using pure CSS. Olawanle Joel Go to Headless CMS: Building Apps with Nuxt and Sanity

Creating a navigation schema How to build a navigation schema that will allow multiple navigations for any type of content. Lauren Etheridge Go to Creating a navigation schema

Guide to server-side rendering with Deno and React In this tutorial, we will take a look at server-side rendering with Deno and React. To get a proper hang of the fundamental concepts, we will start by discovering what Deno is, and how it compares to Node in terms of security, package management, and so on. Oluyemi Olususi Go to Guide to server-side rendering with Deno and React

How to Create a Progressive Web Application with Vue and Sanity In this article, you will learn how to build a simple web application with Vue.js, query your data from Sanity, and make it a Progressive Web Application (PWA) by installing the PWA plugin. In making it a PWA, the app will be able to be installed on mobile phones. Olawanle Joel Go to How to Create a Progressive Web Application with Vue and Sanity

Using Facial Recognition to Create Sanity Hotspots In this guide, we will use AWS Rekognition to find a face in Sanity.io images to better serve assets to users This is an external link at: medium.com Sean H Go to Using Facial Recognition to Create Sanity Hotspots

Headless Ecommerce Tutorial with (Sanity and) the Shopify API In this article, we are going to create a website with Next.js. We will create a headless Shopify Store using Shopify's Storefront API and combine this with data from an instance of Sanity. Jamie Bradley Go to Headless Ecommerce Tutorial with (Sanity and) the Shopify API

3 things you need to know when getting started with Portable Text When using Sanity, it's important to understand these 3 things when getting started with Portable Text. Kapehe Go to 3 things you need to know when getting started with Portable Text

Navigation as Structured Content How to use the array schema type of references to build a small navigation structure. Lauren Etheridge Go to Navigation as Structured Content

Crafting a Theme Engine Organize your content in a way to easily stage core components like home, navigations, and other global modules Kevin Green Go to Crafting a Theme Engine

Creating my first Sanity.io plugin I created my very first Sanity plugin and this article details out my experience - the problems I encountered and how I solved them. But yeah, just really scratching my own itch! Dorell James Go to Creating my first Sanity.io plugin

Inline audio player in Sanity.io rich text How to use the Portable Text Editor's flexibility to insert dynamic content in the middle of paragraphs Henrique Doro Go to Inline audio player in Sanity.io rich text

Using 11ty JavaScript Data files to mix Markdown and CMS content into one collection In this article, we'll examine how to use 11ty's addAllPagesToCollections pagination property to mix and match data sources This is an external link at: bryanlrobinson.com Bryan Robinson Go to Using 11ty JavaScript Data files to mix Markdown and CMS content into one collection