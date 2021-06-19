Page 3 of 8

How to create a Telegram bot with Node.js and Sanity
Learn how to hook up a Telegram chatbot to Sanity using Node.js in this short, snappy tutorial.Go to How to create a Telegram bot with Node.js and Sanity
Build a full-fledged, user-authenticated To-do app using Sanity, Next.js, and Magic.link.Go to How to Create a Todo List with React and Sanity
Get the best of both worlds. Tailwind-styled typography and Portable Text's markup-and-components structure.Go to ProseableText: Combine Tailwind CSS Typography with Portable Text
In this tutorial, you'll be learning how to integrate Bulma CSS into your Gatsby (React) application. You'll be working with a few of Bulma's components and implementing them in your application.Go to Adding Bulma CSS to your React application
Deep Link to your Sanity Content easily with this Branch.io plugin
This article explains what Sanity is all about and how to build a simple books list app. Sanity CMS stores our content, which will be editable in Sanity Studio. We will make this app with Nuxt and style it using pure CSS.Go to Headless CMS: Building Apps with Nuxt and Sanity
How to build a navigation schema that will allow multiple navigations for any type of content.Go to Creating a navigation schema
In this tutorial, we will take a look at server-side rendering with Deno and React. To get a proper hang of the fundamental concepts, we will start by discovering what Deno is, and how it compares to Node in terms of security, package management, and so on.Go to Guide to server-side rendering with Deno and React
In this article, you will learn how to build a simple web application with Vue.js, query your data from Sanity, and make it a Progressive Web Application (PWA) by installing the PWA plugin. In making it a PWA, the app will be able to be installed on mobile phones.Go to How to Create a Progressive Web Application with Vue and Sanity
In this guide, we will use AWS Rekognition to find a face in Sanity.io images to better serve assets to users
In this article, we are going to create a website with Next.js. We will create a headless Shopify Store using Shopify's Storefront API and combine this with data from an instance of Sanity.Go to Headless Ecommerce Tutorial with (Sanity and) the Shopify API
When using Sanity, it's important to understand these 3 things when getting started with Portable Text.Go to 3 things you need to know when getting started with Portable Text
How to use the array schema type of references to build a small navigation structure.Go to Navigation as Structured Content
Organize your content in a way to easily stage core components like home, navigations, and other global modulesGo to Crafting a Theme Engine
I created my very first Sanity plugin and this article details out my experience - the problems I encountered and how I solved them. But yeah, just really scratching my own itch!Go to Creating my first Sanity.io plugin
How to use the Portable Text Editor's flexibility to insert dynamic content in the middle of paragraphsGo to Inline audio player in Sanity.io rich text
In this article, we'll examine how to use 11ty's addAllPagesToCollections pagination property to mix and match data sources
This article teaches readers how to build real-time data visualization charts using Sanity listeners and ReactGo to Real-time data visualization with React Charts and Sanity listeners
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init