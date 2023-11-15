Use Comments for authors and editors

Enable Comments inside Sanity Studio
Streamline your editorial workflow: use comments to manage asynchronous collaborative reviews and publish your content without leaving the studio. Less time and friction, more focus and content that shines.
Audience: content authors, reviewers, and editors
This guide walks content authors, editors, and reviewers through using comments in Sanity Studio for asynchronous collaboration: create, edit, share, and reply to comments. Mention other users in the comments. Resolve, reopen, and delete comments.
First, can all participants—authors, editors, stakeholders—access commenting in a project or in a document?
User access to comments relies on the Sanity access control mechanism and on roles:
In a document, it’s possible to show or hide specific input fields to control user access to selected areas of the document when they view or edit it in the studio. If these fields have comments, users can view them only if they have the required permissions to access the input fields.
You can view and interact with comments in the comment pane of the active document.
To open the comment pane, click the Comments button in the top-right corner of the studio Structure (previously Desk) tool to open and close the comment pane:
The comment pane shows all the comments related to the active document. Comments are grouped based on the document fields they refer to and are sorted in reverse chronological order (newest first.)
To go to the document field a comment refers to, click anywhere in the comment.
If you attach a comment to a nested field, the header that shows the name of the input field the comment is attached to uses breadcrumbs to show the nested path in the document form:
This is an example of a commented document with the comment pane showing only open comments:
The comment pane features two views: Open comments and Resolved comments:
If you can edit a document, you can add comments to it.
To add a comment to a document:
Enter to save the comment.
Shift +
Enter to add a line break and a new line in the comment.
You can edit only the comments you author.
To edit an existing comment:
Enter to save the comment.
Shift +
Enter to add a line break and a new line in the comment.
When multiple authors and editors work on the same document, they can interact asynchronously by creating and replying to comments. For example, this process can drive content reviews and requests for feedback.
To reply to a comment:
Enter to save the comment.
Shift +
Enter to add a line break and a new line in the comment.
The first reply to an existing comment automatically creates a thread, similar to apps such as Slack.
When you reply to a comment, the author of the comment you reply to receives an automated email notification.
In a collaborative context, you may need to pull in other authors and editors to contribute to a document with advice, suggestions, or feedback.
To mention a user:
@ to display a list of users whom you can mention. Alternatively, click the
@ icon on the comment to display the user list. The list includes only existing users who have permission to comment on the current document.
When you mention a user, they receive an automated email notification.
Each comment is assigned a URL upon creation. You can share the URL with other users to point them directly to the comment it refers to.
To get the comment URL:
When any follow-up activities related to a comment are completed, you can mark the comment as resolved. You can resolve a comment; however, you can’t resolve individual replies to a comment in a thread. Replies are attached to the parent comment they refer to, and they inherit the same open or resolved state.
To resolve a comment:
You can reopen resolved comments. For example, because a requested follow-up activity has not yet been completed, or to double-check an issue.
To resolve a comment:
If you no longer need a comment or a reply to a comment, you can delete it. This is a destructive action, and it’s not possible to undo it.
To delete a comment or a reply to a comment:
If you delete content inside a nested document field, any comments that refer to it are hidden, and they’re no longer accessible in the comment pane. However, these comments aren’t deleted; they persist in the add-on comment dataset.
If a document field is removed from the document schema or is renamed, all associated comments are hidden in the studio GUI, but they’re still stored in the add-on comment dataset.
