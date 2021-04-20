Page 4 of 8

Pricing update: Free users
Build an e-commerce site with the Stripe API

In this tutorial, we'll make a no-frills "merch store" for a personal blog using the Stripe API, Next.js, and Sanity. We'll leverage Stripe's fantastic checkout platform to redirect our customers to Stripe's servers for their checkout process.

Joe Holmes

Power your Vue.js apps with a CMS

In this article, we explore how to build a CMS-powered blog with Vue.js. Our content will be stored in Sanity's data store and will be editable in the Sanity Studio.

ASHUTOSH KUMAR SINGH

GraphQL vs REST: which API is best for your web app?

Are you planning to build an API for your web application and you don't know what architectural approach to take? In this article, we will describe REST and GraphQL APIs. We will see their features, advantages, disadvantages, and use cases.

Facundo Giuliani

Hierarchies, Graphs, and Navigation

Hierarchies are handy for organizing, but they can also fence you in. Learn how to build them, when to use them, and why you might want to treat navigation as a separate concern.

Top 5 rich-text React components
This post discusses top 5 rich-text components for React.js, the pros and cons and how to use each in your next project

William Ugonna Imoh

Make a Progressive Web App with React
Learn how to create a PWA with Sanity and React. This is a step-by-step tutorial to help you go from idea to deployment. First, we'll define what PWAs are and how Sanity can help you power one, and then… a full tutorial!

Rico Kahler

Run end-to-end test with Jest and Puppeteer

In this guide, you'll be learning how to test your React application with Jest and Puppeteer. It walks through installing, writing, and debugging test scripts on the home page of a website. Testing is very important when it comes to developing web applications. It helps to ensure that your application is free from bugs and your application is behaving as expected.

Tomi Adekanye
