Page 4 of 8

Build an e-commerce site with the Stripe API In this tutorial, we'll make a no-frills "merch store" for a personal blog using the Stripe API, Next.js, and Sanity. We'll leverage Stripe's fantastic checkout platform to redirect our customers to Stripe's servers for their checkout process. Joe Holmes Go to Build an e-commerce site with the Stripe API

Form validation with Yup - has 12 likes Learn how to efficiently build forms in React using Formik and Yup Joseph Udonsak Go to Form validation with Yup

Improve anything with user feedback forms and GROQ When you attach user generated feedback directly to your content, you can query for what needs to be improved Bryan Robinson Go to Improve anything with user feedback forms and GROQ

Easier editor tasks with custom actions Use document actions to give editors a much easier workflow Rune Botten Go to Easier editor tasks with custom actions

How to setup a staging website with SANITY Edit code and make revisions without fear - deploy a staging website with SANITY spaces API. This is an external link at: www.erichowey.dev Eric Howey Go to How to setup a staging website with SANITY

Why Typescript and Svelte are a match made in heaven Learn how bolting TypeScript on a Svelte app makes it more powerful and easier to write code! Sean C Davis Go to Why Typescript and Svelte are a match made in heaven

Setting up Tailwind with Vue.js - has 18 likes In this guide, you will add Tailwind to a Vue application. James Perkins Go to Setting up Tailwind with Vue.js

Power your Vue.js apps with a CMS In this article, we explore how to build a CMS-powered blog with Vue.js. Our content will be stored in Sanity's data store and will be editable in the Sanity Studio. ASHUTOSH KUMAR SINGH Go to Power your Vue.js apps with a CMS

Sanity Backup Function with GitHub Actions and Artifacts Learn how to schedule a backup routine for the content of your Sanity Studio thanks to GitHub Actions and Artifacts Jérôme Pott Go to Sanity Backup Function with GitHub Actions and Artifacts

Tailoring content for different audiences How to deliver better content experiences across cultures, languages, and tastes. Go to Tailoring content for different audiences

GraphQL vs REST: which API is best for your web app? Are you planning to build an API for your web application and you don't know what architectural approach to take? In this article, we will describe REST and GraphQL APIs. We will see their features, advantages, disadvantages, and use cases. Facundo Giuliani Go to GraphQL vs REST: which API is best for your web app?

Hierarchies, Graphs, and Navigation Hierarchies are handy for organizing, but they can also fence you in. Learn how to build them, when to use them, and why you might want to treat navigation as a separate concern. Go to Hierarchies, Graphs, and Navigation

Top 5 rich-text React components - has 6 likes This post discusses top 5 rich-text components for React.js, the pros and cons and how to use each in your next project William Ugonna Imoh Go to Top 5 rich-text React components

8 tips for better content modeling What you need to know when starting a new content model Go to 8 tips for better content modeling

How to create an effective editor experience Learn how to shape Sanity Studio to improve editor flows and content quality. Go to How to create an effective editor experience

Azure SSO and Unlimited Access Control Customization A first timer exprience on implementing Azure Active Directory SSO in Sanity and building unlimited Access Control Go to Azure SSO and Unlimited Access Control Customization

Make a Progressive Web App with React - has 5 likes Learn how to create a PWA with Sanity and React. This is a step-by-step tutorial to help you go from idea to deployment. First, we'll define what PWAs are and how Sanity can help you power one, and then… a full tutorial! Rico Kahler Go to Make a Progressive Web App with React