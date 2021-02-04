Page 5 of 8

What the API Economy means for developers
Examine the basics of what the API Economy is and how developers can tap into its potential.Go to What the API Economy means for developers
A look at free portfolio templates that is all the rage in 2021.Go to 5 Best Developer Portfolio Templates of 2021
In this guide we'll integrate Sanity with the Hugo static site generator using Netlify build plugins.Go to Integrating Sanity and Hugo with Netlify Plugins
This project helps beginners working with react to learn how to add code input to their rich text field and also highlight it.
Learn how to quickly create a SPA with Vue 3, Tailwind CSS, and Sanity.ioGo to Make a Single Page Application (SPA) with Vue.js and Sanity
After a ton of experience in WordPress I've decided Sanity is the correct solution moving forward.Go to Why I chose Sanity as my WordPress alternative for 2021
How to build a markdown blog with Svelte, Sapper, and SanityGo to Svelte Tutorial: Make a blog with Sapper
As we get to use GROQ more and more, it's inevitable when we get ourselves to situations where we need to construct queries dynamically. Here's how you make dynamic GROQ query in JavaScript.Go to Dynamic GROQ Query in JavaScript
How to work through tricky content questions and build structures that will stand the test of time.Go to Deciding on fields and relationships
Pair your headless content with headless commerce! Select your Commerce.js products directly from Sanity Studio.
Heard of GROQ? How can it be used as an alternative to GraphQL? This article will not only introduce you to GROQ but you'll also learn to hopefully appreciate it. Truly a hidden gem out there!
Take advantage of the IIIF image capability of Sanity to construct a IIIF manifestGo to Sanity, IIIF Image API and manifests
A few handy copy and paste snippets for handling input validation in your content studio.
Learn how to integrate SANITY.io block content with Theme UI styles on your frontend
Sanity UI is in early access and ready to be used in your projects. In this guide, we'll dive into using it in your studioGo to Getting started with Sanity UI
See how we can add a Site Settings section in our Sanity Studio so our site administrators can update relevant info on our site.
Jungle.js is a new SSG framework for Svelte that I'm really excited about. It definately needs to prove itself, but I think it has a bright future! Today I'm going to be showing you how you can add Sanity CMS as a data source for a Jungle powered blog.
A walk through of creating a contact form in Gatsby that submits to both an email address and a backend database using SANITY. The form itself will be built using React Hook Form and also integrate with Netlify forms.
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init