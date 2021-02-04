Page 5 of 8

What the API Economy means for developers Examine the basics of what the API Economy is and how developers can tap into its potential. Nick Borrett Go to What the API Economy means for developers

5 Best Developer Portfolio Templates of 2021 - has 13 likes A look at free portfolio templates that is all the rage in 2021. Lynne Buencamino

Integrating Sanity and Hugo with Netlify Plugins In this guide we'll integrate Sanity with the Hugo static site generator using Netlify build plugins. Joe Holmes

Implementing a sanity.io code input in Create react app This project helps beginners working with react to learn how to add code input to their rich text field and also highlight it. This is an external link at: www.chisomjulius.com Chisom Julius

Make a Single Page Application (SPA) with Vue.js and Sanity Learn how to quickly create a SPA with Vue 3, Tailwind CSS, and Sanity.io Christopher Pecoraro

Why I chose Sanity as my WordPress alternative for 2021 After a ton of experience in WordPress I've decided Sanity is the correct solution moving forward. 3200.PRO Ryan Murray

Svelte Tutorial: Make a blog with Sapper How to build a markdown blog with Svelte, Sapper, and Sanity Jacob Størdahl

Dynamic GROQ Query in JavaScript As we get to use GROQ more and more, it's inevitable when we get ourselves to situations where we need to construct queries dynamically. Here's how you make dynamic GROQ query in JavaScript. Dorell James

Deciding on fields and relationships Official (made by Sanity team) How to work through tricky content questions and build structures that will stand the test of time.

Custom Commerce.js input field for Sanity.io Pair your headless content with headless commerce! Select your Commerce.js products directly from Sanity Studio. This is an external link at: commercejs.com Nikita Kakuev

GROQ - a GraphQL alternative? Heard of GROQ? How can it be used as an alternative to GraphQL? This article will not only introduce you to GROQ but you'll also learn to hopefully appreciate it. Truly a hidden gem out there! This is an external link at: www.dorelljames.com Dorell James

Sanity, IIIF Image API and manifests Take advantage of the IIIF image capability of Sanity to construct a IIIF manifest Tarje Lavik

Validation snippets for SANITY.io A few handy copy and paste snippets for handling input validation in your content studio. This is an external link at: www.erichowey.dev Eric Howey

Using Theme UI with SANITY.io Learn how to integrate SANITY.io block content with Theme UI styles on your frontend This is an external link at: www.erichowey.dev Eric Howey

Getting started with Sanity UI Sanity UI is in early access and ready to be used in your projects. In this guide, we'll dive into using it in your studio Bryan Robinson

Creating 'Site Settings' for a Sanity powered Gatsby site See how we can add a Site Settings section in our Sanity Studio so our site administrators can update relevant info on our site. This is an external link at: stordahl.dev Jacob Størdahl

Adding Sanity CMS to Jungle.js & deploy Jungle.js is a new SSG framework for Svelte that I'm really excited about. It definately needs to prove itself, but I think it has a bright future! Today I'm going to be showing you how you can add Sanity CMS as a data source for a Jungle powered blog. This is an external link at: stordahl.dev Jacob Størdahl