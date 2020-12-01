Page 6 of 8

Make your first contribution to the Sanity Ecosystem Contribute to the Sanity Ecosystem Bryan Robinson Go to Make your first contribution to the Sanity Ecosystem

"Hello World" from scratch A minimum viable build in Sanity Studio Katie Kodes Go to "Hello World" from scratch

Using Sanity with Jungle.js and Svelte How to add your Sanity.io project as a data source for a Jungle.js powered blog. This is an external link at: stordahl.dev Go to Using Sanity with Jungle.js and Svelte

Creating a Sanity and Vercel 1-click Starter Project Official (made by Sanity team) Turn your Sanity and Vercel project into a reusable Starter template Bryan Robinson Go to Creating a Sanity and Vercel 1-click Starter Project

Creating custom diff components for 3 different field types Official (made by Sanity team) Create three different custom diff components to visually show changes to data in your documents. Bryan Robinson Go to Creating custom diff components for 3 different field types

Creating a Sanity and Netlify 1-click Starter Project Official (made by Sanity team) Turn your Sanity project into a starter that anyone in the community can use with 1 click. Bryan Robinson Go to Creating a Sanity and Netlify 1-click Starter Project

How to discover your content’s hidden mental model Official (made by Sanity team) Learn how to get your team on the same page with content. The guide for setting scope, finding the right words, and making sense out of what you have. Go to How to discover your content’s hidden mental model

Build your first blog using React - has 38 likes Official (made by Sanity team) Build a blog in React from scratch! We'll use Sanity for the content management and Tailwind CSS for styling. Kapehe Go to Build your first blog using React

How to deploy Sanity from GitHub Actions How to deploy the Studio from a GitHub action This is an external link at: maximilianschmitt.me Go to How to deploy Sanity from GitHub Actions

How to handle content previews from Sanity in Nuxt Learn how to set up real-time previews for the Sanity Studio with a Nuxt frontend This is an external link at: dev.to Jérôme Pott Go to How to handle content previews from Sanity in Nuxt

Build schemas & taxonomies from scratch in Sanity.io Official (made by Sanity team) Learn how to setup a blank-canvas content model with Sanity, and create your first custom content type. Go to Build schemas & taxonomies from scratch in Sanity.io

How to add promotional images to the 11ty Blog Starter Official (made by Sanity team) You can use the Sanity Asset Pipeline and 11ty shortcodes to return optimized and art directed images for various template types. Bryan Robinson Go to How to add promotional images to the 11ty Blog Starter

How to: Add Twitter and Instagram Embeds on an 11ty website using Sanity In this guide, discover how to configure Sanity and 11ty to embed Twitter and Instagram posts in Portable Text This is an external link at: orbit.love Go to How to: Add Twitter and Instagram Embeds on an 11ty website using Sanity

How to get started with the 11ty (Eleventy) Blog Starter Official (made by Sanity team) Getting started with the 11ty + Sanity starter template Bryan Robinson Go to How to get started with the 11ty (Eleventy) Blog Starter

How to store user-generated content Official (made by Sanity team) Learn how to use serverless functions to update content in your Sanity.io dataset! This is an external link at: www.youtube.com Go to How to store user-generated content

How to use structured content for page building Official (made by Sanity team) Learn how to create a page builder from structured content that can withstand the test of time and redesigns. Go to How to use structured content for page building

Why content modeling is important Official (made by Sanity team) Learn how content modeling can help your team find consensus and uncover hidden opportunities. Go to Why content modeling is important