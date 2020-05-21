Page 7 of 8

How to Make Taxonomy Pages With Gatsby and Sanity.io Official (made by Sanity team) In this tutorial, we’ll cover how to make taxonomy pages with Gatsby with structured content from Sanity.io. This is an external link at: css-tricks.com Knut Melvær Go to How to Make Taxonomy Pages With Gatsby and Sanity.io

Live preview changes to React websites with Sanity Make your editors' lives easier with a simple-to-setup live preview for their CMS with any website built using a framework like React, Vue or Svelte This is an external link at: henrique.codes Henrique Doro Go to Live preview changes to React websites with Sanity

How to duplicate an existing document and set the _id manually with the CLI Official (made by Sanity team) In this video, you'll learn how to use the Sanity CLI to duplicate an existing document and set its _id manually from a text editor. This is an external link at: www.youtube.com Knut Melvær Go to How to duplicate an existing document and set the _id manually with the CLI

How to create a custom asset source plugin for Sanity Studio Official (made by Sanity team) In this tutorial, you will learn how to make a custom asset source plugin that uses the webcam to insert a photo in the Sanity Studio’s image field. This is an external link at: www.youtube.com Knut Melvær Go to How to create a custom asset source plugin for Sanity Studio

Getting started with content modelling and structured content Official (made by Sanity team) In this chat, Ronald and Knut will give you some cues and pointers to how to think and approach structured content This is an external link at: www.youtube.com Go to Getting started with content modelling and structured content

A simple solution for fetching data from a headless CMS in a Dialogflow Chatbot Learn how to integrate structured content with Dialogflow to power chatbots This is an external link at: medium.com Go to A simple solution for fetching data from a headless CMS in a Dialogflow Chatbot

Backup Sanity with Cloud Firestore How to utilize Sanity's Webhooks to trigger a Firebase Cloud Function that can backup your data in Cloud Firestore This is an external link at: codingcat.dev Go to Backup Sanity with Cloud Firestore

Using Sanity for image art direction Official (made by Sanity team) Five cool image tricks that you can achieve with Sanity This is an external link at: css-tricks.com Knut Melvær Go to Using Sanity for image art direction

Integrating with an existing Gridsome site Learn how to integrate Sanity.io with an existing Gridsome site This is an external link at: headforcode.com Go to Integrating with an existing Gridsome site

How to migrate your HTML blog-content from Ghost Learn how to migrate from Ghost to Sanity Dylan Jhaveri Go to How to migrate your HTML blog-content from Ghost

Drawing diagrams in Sanity with Mermaid.js Learn how to embed Mermaid.js based diagrams in Sanity. This is an external link at: raymondjulin.com Go to Drawing diagrams in Sanity with Mermaid.js

Recreating the CodePen Gutenberg Embed Block for Sanity.io Official (made by Sanity team) Learn how to create a custom CodePen block with a preview for Sanity Studio, inspired by Chris Coyier’s implementation for Wordpress’ Gutenberg editor. This is an external link at: css-tricks.com Knut Melvær Go to Recreating the CodePen Gutenberg Embed Block for Sanity.io

How to add custom icons to the Portable Text editor Create a more user friendly text editor This is an external link at: christianlobaugh.com Go to How to add custom icons to the Portable Text editor

Managing content with Sanity Getting started introduction to Sanity This is an external link at: react.christmas Go to Managing content with Sanity

Making New Projects with Gatsby & Sanity How to start from scratch with a Sanity powered Gatsby website This is an external link at: dev.to Go to Making New Projects with Gatsby & Sanity

How To Make A Speech Synthesis Editor Official (made by Sanity team) Learn how to make a What You Get Is What You Hear (WYGIWYH) editor for speech synthesis using Sanity.io’s editor for Portable Text. This is an external link at: www.smashingmagazine.com Knut Melvær Go to How To Make A Speech Synthesis Editor

A method for Localization with Gatsby and Sanity.io Learn how to implement localised content from Sanity in Gatsby.js This is an external link at: www.gatsbyjs.org Go to A method for Localization with Gatsby and Sanity.io