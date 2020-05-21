Page 7 of 8

Pricing update: Free users
How to Make Taxonomy Pages With Gatsby and Sanity.io

Official

In this tutorial, we’ll cover how to make taxonomy pages with Gatsby with structured content from Sanity.io.

css-tricks.com
Knut Melvær

Live preview changes to React websites with Sanity

Make your editors' lives easier with a simple-to-setup live preview for their CMS with any website built using a framework like React, Vue or Svelte

henrique.codes
Henrique Doro

How to create a custom asset source plugin for Sanity Studio

Official

In this tutorial, you will learn how to make a custom asset source plugin that uses the webcam to insert a photo in the Sanity Studio’s image field.

www.youtube.com
Knut Melvær

Backup Sanity with Cloud Firestore

How to utilize Sanity's Webhooks to trigger a Firebase Cloud Function that can backup your data in Cloud Firestore

codingcat.dev

Using Sanity for image art direction

Official

Five cool image tricks that you can achieve with Sanity

css-tricks.com
Knut Melvær

Recreating the CodePen Gutenberg Embed Block for Sanity.io

Official

Learn how to create a custom CodePen block with a preview for Sanity Studio, inspired by Chris Coyier’s implementation for Wordpress’ Gutenberg editor.

css-tricks.com
Knut Melvær

How To Make A Speech Synthesis Editor

Official

Learn how to make a What You Get Is What You Hear (WYGIWYH) editor for speech synthesis using Sanity.io’s editor for Portable Text.

www.smashingmagazine.com
Knut Melvær

Deploying Sanity Studio with Vercel

Official

This guide will walk you through how to deploy Sanity Studio with Vercel in three simple steps.

vercel.com
Knut Melvær
