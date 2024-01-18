This was inspired by the ProseableText guide, which I found while looking for a good solution.

Tailwind's typography plugin is a great way of quickly getting a base level of styling applied to a piece of text, with easy ways to customize individual elements as well. Naively, you could use it by wrapping your <PortableText> component in a <div className="prose"> .

However, there are several issues with that:

It will apply styling to everything, e.g. also paragraphs, headings etc that are inside custom modules The first-child styles that remove top margin don't work on blocks of text after a custom module

The aforementioned guide states that the first issue now could be solved by slapping not-prose on your custom modules. However, that will disable you from using it again in that module if you wanted. For example, I have a custom module called "image with text", where I want the text to be formatted with .prose again — but this is impossible once there is a not-prose somewhere above in the DOM tree.

The solution I have built is based on the approach from <ProseableText> , but I simplified it a bit and made it recursive. That way blocks of text inside modules are automatically wrapped in a <div className="prose"> container again, giving both styling and working first-child styles.

Here you go, this is blocks/index.tsx :

import { PortableText } from '@portabletext/react' import { PortableTextBlock } from '@portabletext/types' import { EncodeDataAttributeCallback } from '@sanity/react-loader' import SectionImage from './section-image' type Props = { value : PortableTextBlock [ ] sanity ? : EncodeDataAttributeCallback } export default function Blocks ( { value , sanity } : Props ) { let div : PortableTextBlock [ ] = [ ] return value . map ( ( block , i , blocks ) => { if ( block . _type === 'block' ) { div . push ( block ) if ( blocks [ i + 1 ] ?. _type === 'block' ) return null const value = div div = [ ] return ( < div key = { block . _key } className = " prose-lg prose-h2:max-w-[32ch] prose-h2:text-5xl " > < PortableText value = { value } components = { { marks : { } , } } /> </ div > ) } else { return ( < PortableText key = { block . _key } value = { block } components = { { types : { 'section.image' : ( { value } ) => < SectionImage { ... value } sanity = { sanity } /> , } , } } / > ) } } ) }

and as an example, here is the section module ( blocks/section-image.tsx ) — simplified a bit but to demonstrate the recursiveness:

import { PortableTextBlock } from '@portabletext/types' import { SanityImageObject } from '@sanity/image-url/lib/types/types' import { EncodeDataAttributeCallback } from '@sanity/react-loader' import { image } from 'lib/sanity/client' import Blocks from '.' type Props = { image : { image : SanityImageObject } richtext : PortableTextBlock [ ] _key : string sanity ? : EncodeDataAttributeCallback } export default function SectionImage ( { image : source , richtext , _key , sanity } : Props ) { const hotspot = source . image . hotspot ? { objectPosition : ` ${ source . image . hotspot . x * 100 } % ${ source . image . hotspot . y * 100 } % ` } : undefined return ( < section className = " ... " > < div className = " ... " data-sanity = { sanity ?. ( [ ` body: ${ _key } ` , 'image' , 'image' ] ) } > < img src = { image ( source . image ) } width = { 400 } height = { 1000 } className = " absolute h-full w-full object-cover " style = { hotspot } /> </ div > < div className = " ... " > < Blocks value = { richtext } /> </ div > </ section > ) }

