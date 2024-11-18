Sanity.io is the content operating system that replaces rigid legacy CMS, so forward-leaning companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create standout digital experiences for their customers.

In this Account Executive role, you will play a critical role in driving revenue by identifying, nurturing, and closing new business opportunities. You’ll partner with cross-functional teams and help customers realize the full potential of structured content to meet their digital needs.

What you would do:

Qualify incoming opportunities from SDR and Marketing teams.

Through discovery, identify the business value that Sanity can add for potential clients.

Effectively pitch the value Sanity brings to an organization.

Price and negotiate enterprise deals.

Upsell existing customers by expanding Sanity’s footprint.

Account map and generate as much interest in Sanity as possible within an organization.

Work with organizations to finalize contracts and procure Sanity

Collect and effectively communicate feedback from clients and potential clients.

Track all activity and information about an account (SFDC, decks, Google Docs, deal review docs, etc.).

Forecast bookings accurately on a monthly and quarterly basis.

About you:

Based in the United States.

Curiosity, a growth mindset, and high integrity.

Experience in a closing role at a SaaS company, ideally selling a complex technical product to a technical audience in our ACV range.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and the ability to communicate with various stakeholders, from developers to marketers to executives of large enterprises.

We don’t expect you to have experience with the CMS market, but we believe it is important to be able to quickly learn about new products, how they are used, and how they create value for users.

Ability to thrive in a constantly changing and evolving work environment.

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!

What we can offer:

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program





Who we are:



Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.



Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack. You can only build a great company with a great culture.



Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.