Our Sanity Values

We exist to profoundly evolve the way organizations communicate with their audience, and to help them rethink their approach and unlock new levels of performance in terms of how they use content and technology to make a difference in their world.

If it was easy, it wouldn’t be worth doing. It requires big thinking and bold implementation. It requires mindful planning and decisive action. More than anything it requires us to hold up our ambitious goals and refuse to settle for mediocrity. It is hard, but it is work we take on wholeheartedly because we know the difference it can make.

We are here to change an industry. And our values are the foundations of this change–guiding how we behave and how we make decisions. These values are meant to be practical, to guide you in your day-to-day, especially when facing tough decisions. They should help us think from first principles and ensure every decision aligns with our core beliefs and purpose as a company.

Our mission is to change the content industry and be the #1 platform. This is hard, takes vision, intentionality and sense of urgency. We feel ownership, embrace challenges, and refuse to settle for mediocrity. When faced with uncertainty, we act, simplify, take control, and accept risk. We are guided by first principle thinking and are always looking for the new angle, the stronger idea, the better way forward. We celebrate our achievements, but are always driven to do more!

Only in service of our customers, does our work become valuable. We are deeply committed to their success, driven by the understanding that their success fuels our growth. Acting with integrity, we always do right by them and invest in the long term value of our relationship.

We trust, and we are worthy of trust. We are genuine and reliable in our relationships. We have a long term view of our relationships and practice “type 2 kindness”, the type of kindness that may not always be comfortable in the moment, but rather rely on supportive, honest and direct communication that fuel personal growth and build strong, lasting relationships. We own our mistakes and share our successes. We are one team, committed to our customers and our product.

When we are out of our comfort zones, we grow as humans and as a company. Type 2 fun means our work may be hard in the moment, but the reward of success down the line is what we strive for. Setbacks, mistakes, bad luck never killed a company. Complacency is the company killer. To us, the friction and challenges are all part of the “fun”. We stay vigilant together, persevere together, regroup together, overcome together and our achievements become even more meaningful in the face of adversity.

The term “hel ved” transcends its literal meaning of 'solid wood' in Norwegian culture, embodying a deeper ethical significance. It’s used to describe individuals or actions characterized by trustworthiness, dependability, and moral integrity. When someone is called “hel ved” it means they are authentic, reliable, and steadfast in their values—much like solid wood that endures through the seasons, unshaken and resilient.

Type 2 fun goes beyond immediate enjoyment, representing experiences that may be challenging or uncomfortable in the moment but are rewarding in hindsight. It’s the kind of fun that leaves you with a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction once the task is completed. Whether it's a grueling workout, a tough project, or a demanding hike, these moments push you out of your comfort zone, and while they may not feel fun at the time, they ultimately bring growth, pride, and lasting positive memories.

First-principles thinking is a problem-solving approach that involves breaking down complex issues into their most fundamental truths or core components and building up from there. Rather than relying on assumptions, analogies, or previous experiences, it forces you to question everything and reason from the ground up.