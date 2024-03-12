Our Solutions Engineering organization is seeking a Manager of Solutions Engineering to lead a highly skilled team of Pre-Sales Solution Engineers who provide value-based evaluation scenarios including demonstrations, labs and POCs.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

Our Solutions Engineering organization is seeking a Manager of Solutions Engineering to lead a highly skilled team of Pre-Sales Solution Engineers who provide value-based evaluation scenarios including demonstrations, labs and POCs. As a team of product experts, the team will excel at delivering compelling presentations that highlight the value that Sanity brings to organizations. In addition to managing a team, you will work directly with our post-sales Solution Architects, sales team, and channel partners to understand the needs of our customers, strategize on how to navigate sales cycles, and close business.

What you will be doing

Build and lead a team of solution engineers who serve as our core product introduction, evaluation and education experts Interpret customer challenges, define simple solutions and collaborate closely with prospects, channel partners and account executives to deliver winning solutions.

Partner with sales leadership to achieve quota targets, manage resource alignment, and operating model Incorporate value and customer centric selling concepts throughout the sales process Implement tooling and best practices for completing RFP/RFI's to insure timely completion.

Drive the use and adoption of world class demo tooling and frameworks.

Work with Product Marketing to enable and train the team on new features and product releases.

Develop team enablement and training to keep members abreast of latest industry trends and technologies.

Educate Sanity users about the technical capabilities of the product and the philosophy and value of Structured Content.

Define demo and presentation strategies and content to meet the needs of all buying persona's.

Provide guidance and feedback to leadership on sales strategy, product obstacles/gaps, market fit, and competitive landscape.

Collaborate and maintain a close working relationship with product, engineering, sales, marketing and services.

Act as a player/coach working with your team on and delivering compelling presentations to customers and prospects

This may be you

5+ years of industry experience in a pre-sales capacity with 2+ years of direct front line management experience (hiring, training and retaining top talent)

Industry expertise within CMS, Headless CMS, DXP Outstanding presenting skills to both technical and executive audiences, whether impromptu on a whiteboard or using presentations and demos

Excellent presentation and communication skills, verbal and written

Experience in decoupled enterprise technology architectures

Familiarity with coding (mainly javascript, React, APIs, JSON, Git)

Versed about existing trends in code development (i.e. frameworks, technology landscape, infrastructure)

Solution-oriented, creative mindset

Autonomous and structured

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

Apply now

What we can offer

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth.

Positive, flexible and trust-based work environment.

Remote in North America.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.