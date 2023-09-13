We are looking for a Staff Product Designer to lead design on our Studio Developer Experience team. This role can be remote on the East Coast of the US.

Who we are

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations like Spotify, Nike, Sonos, Loom, Figma, and Stack Overflow. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role

As Staff Product Designer, you will tackle some of Sanity’s most challenging problems, and make an impact across the Sanity product and organization.

The Studio is Sanity’s collaborative application for content creation. The Studio DX team enables developers to build content authoring experiences that serve the needs of the business, content owners, and editors. These include publication solutions for media, e-commerce websites, marketing websites, and internal applications, among others.

You will design how code turns into an interface in the Sanity Studio such that writing code is efficient for developers, and the resulting experience is elegant and delightful for editors. You will work alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry, and lead design on the team with your product and engineering management peers.

As a designer at Sanity, you will engage in regular design reviews, hone your craft, learn and share skills, and help raise the bar for design across the organization. You will also support and evolve Sanity’s design system.

What you will do

Lead design on the Studio DX team

Co-own the design system to continually improve UX quality of the Sanity product

Develop insights through tactical research with enterprise customers, and stakeholders

Work with your co-leads to identify opportunities your team can pursue

Facilitate discovery to arrive at unique solutions to complex problems

Define experiences that are exemplary in function, and form

Support the build process to ship high-quality experiences

Help manage the team along with your engineering and product manager peers

Work on cross-team initiatives that have a broad impact on the product

Offer mentorship to designers, and raise design literacy across the org

Continually elevate the quality of the team’s output through provocation and inspiration

Help foster a culture based on Sanity’s values.

This may be you

Excited by the opportunity to create win-win solutions for developers and editors

Has a sufficient understanding of web development concepts to be comfortable defining how code should translate to UI

Relentless champion for the user

Able to think big but start small, and move fast

Comfortable working with highly technical and business audiences

Strong visual and interaction design skills

Adept at designing for systems at scale

Excellent communication, both verbal and non-verbal

A working knowledge of best practices for design processes at technology companies

Experienced in discovery tools and methods, especially facilitation, and tactical research

At least 7 years as a product designer

There are many roads leading up to being a Staff Product Designer. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long-term personal growth.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture.

You will be based remotely in the US (East Coast), but you will also have the opportunity to work from our offices in San Francisco and Oslo from time to time.

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance.

Flexible hours and optional home office / remote-in periods

Parental leave, health insurance, and flexible PTO

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.