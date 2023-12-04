We are looking for a Senior Solutions Engineer excited to help customers understand the value of structured data and how it empowers memorable experiences across the customer lifecycle.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role

As a Senior Solutions Engineer at Sanity, you will help prospects, customers and partners understand the full value of Sanity. This ranges from product demonstrations and onboarding programs to workshops, working alongside the sales and customer engagement teams.

Your team will develop the necessary tools and materials to educate on all technical aspects and architecture, which lead to robust, sustainable and performant implementations.

The role supports the entire Customer Lifecycle, starting with the sales process all the way through implementation. The Solutions Engineer role is championing and advocating for Sanity as a platform for structured content and is able to communicate this to various stakeholders on the customer side or with partners.

You are likely to be self-driven, enjoy working in a fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, and enjoy helping customers to be successful with their implementations. You are passionate about content and how technology can unlock value in the content space.

What you will be doing

Product demonstrations to prospective customers, partner organizations to support the sales process and agency partnerships.

Educate Sanity users about the technical capabilities of the product and the philosophy and value of Structured Content.

Develop and maintain showcase implementations and enablement programmes.

Share engineering knowledge and best practices on how to successfully implement Sanity across various verticals and use cases.

Respond to technical parts of RFP processes and support internal teams to understand technical aspects of Sanity.

Represent clients' requests and requirements towards the internal product team.

Interact with Client Success Managers, Sales, Business Development, Marketing and Product functions and align on common goals and objectives.

Work together with the Head of Solutions Engineering.

There are many roads leading up to being a Senior Solutions Engineer. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

This may be you

Excellent presentation and communication skills, verbal and written.

Experience in decoupled enterprise technology architectures.

Excellent coding skills (mainly javascript, React, APIs, JSON, Git) to represent the capabilities Sanity offers in product demos and architectural support for clients.

Versed about existing trends in code development (i.e. frameworks, technology landscape, infrastructure).

Solution-oriented, creative mindset.

Autonomous and structured.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

Apply now

What we offer

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote - Europe

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.