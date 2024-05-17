We are looking for a developer experience engineer or web developer with a strong technical writing background to join the Developer Education & Community team at Sanity, where you'll help create and maintain high-quality documentation and learning resources for our developer community.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role

As our Documentation Specialist and a Developer Education and Community team member, you will be pivotal in creating and maintaining high-quality documentation and learning resources for the Sanity developer community. You will work closely with the product and engineering teams to ensure our documentation is accurate, up-to-date, and easy to understand.

You will test new features before release to figure out how to illustrate them in a way that is easy to understand. You will write documentation that resonates with the problems and tasks that resonate with our web developer audience.

Your contributions will enable developers to adopt and use the Sanity platform successfully. You will help shape our documentation site's information architecture and content strategy.

When submitting your application, please include a sample of your writing that pertains to your professional experience or current position. Acceptable submissions include blog posts, documentation, or similar content. Please note that applications without a writing sample will not be considered.

What you will be doing

Develop and update documentation: Producing and maintaining comprehensive documentation for Sanity’s APIs, SDKs, and developer tools.

Collaborate for accuracy: Work closely with our product and engineering teams to grasp new features fully and ensure all documentation is accurate and thorough.

Enhance usability: Improving our documentation's organization, discoverability, and readability to make information easy to find and understand.

Proactive content creation: Identify documentation gaps and take the initiative to develop new, relevant content that meets the needs of our developer community.

Incorporate community feedback: Systematically gather and prioritize community feedback to refine and enhance documentation.

Guide documentation standards: Maintain and evolve our style guide and documentation best practices to ensure consistency and quality across all materials.

Innovate with AI Tools: Experiment with AI and large language models to streamline and enhance the documentation process.

This role is ideal for those who are skilled in writing and technology and passionate about improving how information is structured and conveyed to empower developers around the world.

This is what success looks like for this role

Our documentation enables developers to quickly and successfully adopt Sanity in their projects

Documentation is accurate, complete, and easy to navigate for all significant features and use cases

We get positive feedback from the community on the quality and helpfulness of our docs

Documentation is kept up-to-date with product changes and new releases

You proactively identify and fill gaps in our documentation

This May Be You:

You have 3+ years of experience as a technical writer, with a strong preference for experience documenting APIs and developer tools

You have hands-on experience as a developer and are comfortable reading and writing code samples

You have experience with TypeScript, modern JavaScript frameworks (Next.js, Nuxt.js, etc), and API-based Content Management Systems

You are an excellent written communicator and can explain complex technical concepts clearly and concisely

You are passionate about creating great developer experiences through documentation

You enjoy working closely with product and engineering teams in a fast-paced environment

There are many roads leading to being a Documentation Specialist. Our team already includes self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer:

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote in the United States or Europe

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

Apply for the position here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.