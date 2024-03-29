We are looking for an empathic and technical Support Manager to lead a highly skilled team of Support Engineers in North America who provide technical support to our enterprise customers and developer community.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform redefines the CMS market and changes how organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations like Nike, Sonos, Loom, Spotify, Figma, and Stack Overflow. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

We are looking for an experienced support engineer that loves helping people through their technical hurdles. Our fast-growing enterprise customer base and developer community consist of a wide range of people solving different problems with various frameworks and technologies. To us, it’s important to foster an inclusive and friendly environment and a space where people of different experience levels feel comfortable asking for help. You will have an important presence, interacting with developers from across the world.

As our user base grows larger and, with it, the volume of questions and feedback, we also believe it’s important to build tooling, infrastructure and processes to help us incentivize community and customer self-reliance, make it easier to follow up conversations and to pull useful signals out from the activity.

What will you be doing

Lead, develop, and hire to our Support team in North America.

Partner with Support leadership to handle escalations, conduct operational reviews, and balance our resources.

Develop and mature our support efforts by implementing our target operating model.

Manage and nurture a tight interface with Customer Solutions, Product, and Engineering ensuring a continuous data-driven feedback loop.

Work to improve and develop internal processes, standards, and tooling.

Act as a player/coach working closely with our Enterprise customers to resolve technical issues and answer questions.

Troubleshoot bugs, create reusable code snippets, and produce minimal reproducible examples of issues.

Develop standard solutions, author self-serve resources, and improve documentation where needed.

Be the customer’s voice and use people's feedback to help improve our product.

Build and maintain support infrastructure, tooling, and workflows.

Liaise between customers and internal teams during incidents and escalations.

Continuously research best practices and learn existing and upcoming features of Sanity's content platform.

This may be you

5+ years of industry experience in a technical support capacity with 2+ years of direct front line management experience (hiring, training and retaining top talent).

Exceptional communication and organizational skills.

Deep knowledge of JavaScript, TypeScript, and front-end frameworks like Next.js.

Versed about existing trends in code development (i.e. frameworks, technology landscape, infrastructure)

Experience debugging complex technical issues with other developers and end-users.

Passion for helping others be successful and fulfil their potential.

Demonstrated capacity to quickly learn new concepts and technologies.

Self-starter who takes initiative and is energized when there is no obvious solution.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

What we offer

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote in North America.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.