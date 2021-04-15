We are looking for our first Sales Development Representative (SDR) to help shape our global Sales Development activities

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations such as Sonos, Burger King, Puma and MIT. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role

As our first dedicated SDR, you will be part of the team building out the initial processes, infrastructure, and establishing operational excellence for our Sales Development activities. This includes exploring how leading developer-oriented SaaS companies run their Sales Development operation and drive the necessary changes for Sanity. You are likely to be self-driven, enjoy working in a fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, and want to get a great understanding of how to run a successful Sales Development operation.

What you will be doing

Nurture and develop leads into sales qualified opportunities

Build, test and iterate on new Sales Development strategies for generating sales pipeline

Interact with Sales and Marketing teams to make sure the Sales Development operation is closely aligned with the goals and objectives of the organization

Work together with Head of Business development, marketing and our analytics team to develop our outreach to potential inbound customers

This may be you

Outstanding communication skills, both verbally and in writing

Proven experience in Sales Development or Sales at a SaaS company

Proven interest and knowledge of developer-oriented SaaS tools

Structured with a strong attention to details. Strong self organizer.

An ability to understand software / developer-tools

Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth

Opportunity to develop inside our Sales team, as dedicated account executive

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance

Flexible hours and optional home office / remote

Parental leave, health insurance and PTO days

Competitive salary and stock options program

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Apply for the position here

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.