OMA bridges analog and digital content with Sanity
40 years of The Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA) history was converted into structured data and used to create geographically-aware websites, searchable books, and internal tooling.
Geographically-aware websites, searchable books, and internal tooling.
OMA is an international practice operating within the traditional boundaries of architecture and urbanism. AMO, a research and design studio, applies architectural thinking to domains beyond.
Multi-channel
Easily integrate content into both digital and analog channels such as books.
Improve searchability across projects
The team could more easily build different modes of navigation with projects as structured content.
Reduce data duplication
Entries of structured content could be reused with setting references between documents, vastly reducing overhead.
Explore related solutions
Publishing
Make other services a part of your editing environmentFind out more about Publishing
Multichannel
Create once, distribute anywhereFind out more about Multichannel
Marketing sites
Better stories. To more people. With less effort.Find out more about Marketing sites