Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
Case study

OMA bridges analog and digital content with Sanity

40 years of The Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA) history was converted into structured data and used to create geographically-aware websites, searchable books, and internal tooling.

Use case

Geographically-aware websites, searchable books, and internal tooling.

Value
Structured Content
Employees
~700
Use-cases
Analog and digital
About the customer

OMA is an international practice operating within the traditional boundaries of architecture and urbanism. AMO, a research and design studio, applies architectural thinking to domains beyond.

Application
Content Hub
Integrations
PrinceXML
Instagram
Key benefits

Multi-channel

Easily integrate content into both digital and analog channels such as books.

Improve searchability across projects

The team could more easily build different modes of navigation with projects as structured content.

Reduce data duplication

Entries of structured content could be reused with setting references between documents, vastly reducing overhead.

Explore related solutions

Browse all solutions