OMA bridges analog and digital content with Sanity

  • ~700
    Employees
  • Analog + digital
    Use cases

40 years of The Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA) history was converted into structured data and used to create geographically-aware websites, searchable books, and internal tooling.

Key benefits

Multichannel

Easily integrate content into both digital and analog channels such as books.

Improve searchability across projects

The team could more easily build different modes of navigation with projects as structured content.

Reduce data duplication

Entries of structured content could be reused by setting references between documents, vastly reducing overhead.

About the customer

OMA is an international practice operating within the traditional boundaries of architecture and urbanism. AMO, a research and design studio, applies architectural thinking to domains beyond.

