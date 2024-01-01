Key benefits
Multichannel
Easily integrate content into both digital and analog channels such as books.
Improve searchability across projects
The team could more easily build different modes of navigation with projects as structured content.
Reduce data duplication
Entries of structured content could be reused by setting references between documents, vastly reducing overhead.
About the customer
OMA is an international practice operating within the traditional boundaries of architecture and urbanism. AMO, a research and design studio, applies architectural thinking to domains beyond.