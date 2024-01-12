Modernizing luxury with composable commerce
Nour Hammour built a stack with Shopify’s Hydrogen framework, Oxygen, and Sanity to 2x sales—while improving the editing experience.
Use case
A modern tech stack to bring an experiential brand to life while streamlining workflows and improving site performance.
Headquarters
Paris
Avg cart value
$1,400
image curation
2x faster
About the customer
Parisian ready-to-wear luxury outerwear brand. Female founded and female-led, the label draws inspiration from the evolving aesthetic of women’s lives. Each piece is artisanal; created to be prized and passed down.
Application
Integrations