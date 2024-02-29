Combining technology and storytelling to create impact

When Waterbear was looking to scale beyond the capabilities of their previous CMS, they were looking to combine two key differentiators of their product: high-impact video and non-video elements—like community pages for one of their 100 NGO partners or action elements. They began exploring headless CMSes and Sanity became "the only choice" to meet their needs.

It's really the flexibility and the scalability that made Sanity stand out. The kind of perfectly sized building blocks meant that we were very confident that we would be able to develop anything we wanted to.

- Daisy Longden, Senior Media Operations Manager at Waterbear

Watch the video to hear the full Waterbear story!