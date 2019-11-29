Case study
The cloud platform for composable banking leverages Sanity for the core of its marketing technology stack
Mambu is the cloud platform for composable banking that’s built for change. They chose Sanity as their content platform so they could continuously build on a future-proof single source of truth and power their JAMstack based front-ends.
Use case
Content backend with structured data for JAMstack front-ends
Front-End
Gatsby
Deployment Time
< 5min
Value
Structured Content
Sanity means much more to us than just headless CMS. We’re convinced about the benefits of structured content and what it means for the future of digital marketing at Mambu.
About the customer
Mambu offers the only true SaaS cloud banking platform and has over 150 customers with over 20M end-users worldwide.
Application
Content Management
Integrations
Homegrown Gatsby Preview
Hubspot
Netlify Functions
Google Analytics
GoToWebinar
