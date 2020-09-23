Endlessly configurable lights powered by APIs & microservices
Rich Brilliant Willing illuminate some of the world’s most prestigious interiors. With help from Sanity and Engine Digital they transformed their B2B E-commerce experience: empowering clients with the ability to configure products to their needs from over 75,000 combinations of fixture, finish, voltage, and color temperature.
Structured content platform, product data store, page builder, and integration layer for rbw.com.
To bring product design to the hands of customers, we needed a platform that could support an extensive number of product variations.
Sanity handled all our data and uptime requirements without involving us in ops and servers. Its flexibility let us work in an agile way: changing our data model on the fly as we discovered more about the project’s needs.
Rich Brilliant Willing is an award-winning lighting design and manufacturing B-corporation headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. Their products illuminate many of the world’s leading hotels, restaurants, and Fortune 500 companies. They manufacture locally using the highest standards in materials, craftsmanship, and social-environmental accountability. They partnered with Engine Digital to bring this experience to market.
E-commerce products built on-the-fly
Extensive product variation was made possible by adding customer-generated combinations of product part codes to data attributes in the site’s HTML. Snipcart built shoppable products from these Sanity-hosted attributes in real-time. This lets RBW focus on the creative work of how product parts combine, instead of spending time maintaining unique records for every variation.
Time-saving automations
In the past RBW had to manually add new client contacts to their Netsuite ERP, and create product specification sheets manually with InDesign. By unifying product and marketing data in Sanity, they were able to automate ERP onboarding for new website accounts, and generate on-demand PDF product sheets in real-time based on their customer’s preferences.
Data preprocessing for faster build times
RBW’s product configurator contained so many variations it made build times on their JAMstack site slower than they wanted. They fixed this by connecting their own middleware with Sanity to preprocess product data in readiness for static site generation. This delivered the build times they needed without compromising source data.
Explore related solutions
E-commerce sites
Better product + content experiencesFind out more about E-commerce sites
Marketing sites
Better stories. To more people. With less effort.Find out more about Marketing sites
APIs
Improve the value & reach of your data sourcesFind out more about APIs
Content Enrichment
Metadata, entity extraction, text to speechFind out more about Content Enrichment