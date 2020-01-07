A better digital experience for millions of travellers
With their traditional CMS Eurostar experienced long, inefficient development cycles.
They coupled Sanity with React and GraphQL and saw an 80%+ decrease in the time required to complete CMS-related development tasks. Improvements to content structure made for better customer experiences across a range of locations and market segments.
A localization and segmentation-friendly content platform. Compatible with modern stacks. Capable of delivering to millions of users.
Our traditional PHP stack was holding us back and required long development cycles.
With Sanity, CMS development tasks that used to take 2-3 weeks now take 2-3 days. Sanity also enabled advanced localization, A/B testing and SEO optimization across eight markets.
Eurostar connects the United Kingdom to France, Belgium, and the Netherlands over high-speed rail. They have provided transportation to over 200 million passengers.
Localization & personalization
Eurostar uses Sanity to improve content personalization across any combination of 8 locales, and 8 market segments.
Compatible with modern frontends
Sanity’s API-based approach to content empowered the Eurostar team to build with the tools best suited to their needs and expertise.
Shorter development cycles
Structured content and modern development tools make for flexible and efficient workflows.
