The best of Shopify meets headless structured content
Prima needed a stack that combined scalable eCommerce with a best-in-class editor experience. They chose Shopify for its strengths in product management and backed it with structured content.
A fully customisable product + content platform. Powered by nestable content modules and Portable Text.
I was absolutely blown away by my ability to structure content easily. The inline modules in the Portable Text really changed the game and elevated the experience, especially for the client.
Prima make wellbeing products from hemp CBD and functionally innovative botanicals. They have a strong emphasis on direct-to-consumer sales, are gold-certified with Green America, and apply the highest standards of purity, potency and transparency to their range.
Custom product experiences
Sanity supports Shopify product customisation without losing sync. Extend product data to create rich and informative brand experiences.
Editor preferred
The editorial team crowned Sanity as their all-time favourite content management experience.
Nested content modules
Prima built their content and layouts from over 90 nestable modules. This extensibility proved invaluable for UX, marketing, and A/B testing purposes.
