Case study

The best of Shopify meets headless structured content

Prima needed a stack that combined scalable eCommerce with a best-in-class editor experience. They chose Shopify for its strengths in product management and backed it with structured content.

Use case

A fully customisable product + content platform. Powered by nestable content modules and Portable Text.


Industry
Wellbeing Products
Employees
>50
Timeline
<1 Month

I was absolutely blown away by my ability to structure content easily. The inline modules in the Portable Text really changed the game and elevated the experience, especially for the client.

Kevin Green

Technical Consultant & Developer, Prima.co

About the customer

Prima make wellbeing products from hemp CBD and functionally innovative botanicals. They have a strong emphasis on direct-to-consumer sales, are gold-certified with Green America, and apply the highest standards of purity, potency and transparency to their range.

Application
Content Modelling
eCommerce
Integrations
Shopify Buy SDK
Shopify Graph QL
Gatsby
Key benefits

Custom product experiences

Sanity supports Shopify product customisation without losing sync. Extend product data to create rich and informative brand experiences.

Editor preferred

The editorial team crowned Sanity as their all-time favourite content management experience.

Nested content modules

Prima built their content and layouts from over 90 nestable modules. This extensibility proved invaluable for UX, marketing, and A/B testing purposes.

