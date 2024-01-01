Winter release

This release should be pretty boring

Yet somehow it isn’t. Your free-form content maps itself. Visual editing without the mess. Complex content releases made easy.

The best of Shopify meets headless structured content

  • <1 Month
    Timeline
  • >50
    Employees

Prima needed a stack that combined scalable eCommerce with a best-in-class editor experience. They chose Shopify for its strengths in product management and backed it with structured content.

Key benefits

Custom product experiences

Sanity supports Shopify product customisation without losing sync. Extend product data to create rich and informative brand experiences.

Editor preferred

The editorial team crowned Sanity as their all-time favourite content management experience.

Nested content modules

Prima built their content and layouts from over 90 nestable modules. This extensibility proved invaluable for UX, marketing, and A/B testing purposes.

About the customer

Prima make wellbeing products from hemp CBD and functionally innovative botanicals. They have a strong emphasis on direct-to-consumer sales, are gold-certified with Green America, and apply the highest standards of purity, potency and transparency to their range.

I was absolutely blown away by my ability to structure content easily. The inline modules in the rich text editor really changed the game and elevated the experience, especially for the client.

A portrait of Kevin Green
Kevin Green
Technical Consultant & Developer @ Prima.co
