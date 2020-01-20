Improving time to market for the largest Nordic sports retailer

A monolithic backend with an integrated web app was keeping XXL from iterating and improving on time to market. It also kept them from implementing auto-scaling during spikes – something that’s critical for large e-commerce sites.

After integrating their SAP hybris commerce & PIM platform running on AWS with Sanity, XXL could move to modern web technologies that allow them to continuously improve on their digital offerings. XXL now deploys new code up to production multiple times per day and can auto-scale their website in 10 seconds.