Improving time to market for the largest Nordic sports retailer
A monolithic backend with an integrated web app was keeping XXL from iterating and improving on time to market. It also kept them from implementing auto-scaling during spikes – something that’s critical for large e-commerce sites.
After integrating their SAP hybris commerce & PIM platform running on AWS with Sanity, XXL could move to modern web technologies that allow them to continuously improve on their digital offerings. XXL now deploys new code up to production multiple times per day and can auto-scale their website in 10 seconds.
Power web and mobile applications as well as future channels
Development that used to take 2-3 weeks, is now done in days. We are able to release marketing campaigns and improvements up to multiple times per day. Using Sanity’s structured content together with a focus on code pipelines and automated testing has been a key enabler for improving our content production and processes. On top of that, developer satisfaction has skyrocketed!
XXL is the leading sports retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and outdoor activities in the Nordic region, operating with a successful large unit in-store concept and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Austria.
